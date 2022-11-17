More Information on Disney100: The Exhibition Has been Released

Today we have a bit more information on the upcoming Disney100: The Exhibition that is coming to The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on February 18, 2023, including some concept art and featured pieces.

The Walt Disney Archives is going to share around 250 pieces of Disney history at the event including:

Disneyland Employee Badge #1 (1955), issued to Walt Disney

Disneyland – Walt’s Disneyland Number 1 pin (name tag), brass (as seen in the Disneyland 10th Anniv. TV show). In the early years of Disneyland, hosts and hostesses were issued badges inscribed with numbers instead of first names. It was not until 1962 that names were engraved on name tags, starting a tradition that continues in all Disney theme parks to this day. Opening Day

Steamboat Whistle used for Steamboat Willie (1928)

Prop Storybook featured in Snow White and Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), used by Daisy Ridley

Magic Ring from The Shaggy Dog (1959), used by Tommy Kirk

The exhibit will also feature six galleries with different themes:

Where It All Began: “This gallery introduces visionary filmmaker and innovator Walt Disney and his philosophies that laid the foundation for The Walt Disney Company. Guests will explore his story from before Mickey Mouse to Mickey’s debut in Steamboat Willie in 1928, to the fantastic breakthroughs in animation during the early 1930s.”

Where Do the Stories Come From?: “A gallery dedicated to the art of storytelling with ever-changing multimedia environments that illustrate how Disney storytellers bring characters to life. Guests can explore the sources of inspiration for Disney’s most beloved and iconic films through art and artifacts from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Frozen, and The Princess and the Frog.”

Sources of Inspiration: “From classic fairy tales and legends to original creations, this immersive and interactive installation within the “Where Do the Stories Come From?” gallery invites visitors to explore the literary influences behind some of their favorite stories and see how they inspired Disney artists and storytellers.”

The Spirit of Adventure and Discovery: “From the depths of the ocean and the mysteries of the jungle to the outer reaches of the galaxy, Disney adventure stories from Disney, Star Wars, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe invite exploration and discovery in this interactive gallery where curious youngsters can embark on a quest to uncover hidden artifacts from favorite films.”

The Nautilus Window: “Within the “Spirit of Adventure and Discovery” gallery, guests can peer through an interactive window of Captain Nemo’s legendary submarine, as seen in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, for a glimpse of Disney and Pixar’s enchanting underwater worlds.”

Your Disney World: A Day in the Parks: “Guests step into a recreation of Main Street, U.S.A., to explore the legacy and development of Disney parks and attractions worldwide.“

Disney100: The Exhibition is being created and will be curated by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions. It will be hosted at The Franklin Institute in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center. PECO, is the Local Presenting Sponsor of the exhibition while PNC is acting as the Associate Sponsor.

Tickets for the exhibit are on sale now with Daytime tickets (include admission to The Franklin Institute from 9:30 AM-5 PM) are $45 for adults, $43 for seniors and military and $41 for children ages 3-11. Evening tickets (for Disney100 only 5 PM – Close) are available Thursday- Saturday and are $25 each. You can purchase tickets HERE.

Source: D23