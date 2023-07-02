More Disney’s Lorcana Cards Revealed From Ravensburger







Disney has a new card game coming out from Ravensburger called ‘Disney’s Lorcana.’ The game will release Chapter One this Fall. Ahead of the release, several Lorcana cards have been unveiled, and now we have a look at eight more.

The First Chapter sets are supposed to drop on August 18th for games retailers and September 1 for mass retailers. Set two is supposed to arrive on November 17 for game shops and December 1 for mass retailers.

The point of the new game is to see who can collect 20 Lore points first (Lore on the cards is indicated by diamond shapes on the right-hand side.) Players will fight against each other using cards to collect or lose Lore points until someone wins. Like other card games of this type, players can deal or take damage on their quest to win.

Here are the newly revealed cards:

Zeus

Zeus features Rush, that allows the character to challenge the turn they’re played.

Simba

Simba allows the player to draw a new card and discard one they do not want.

Peter Pan

The Peter Pan card limits the challengers to those who can use Evasive.

Ariel

This Ariel card can be played when you are playing an item. These cards are clearly well thought out and tied to the characters.

Stitch

This card lets the player draw two cards if they have two or more other characters in play at the same time.

Rapunzel

This Rapunzel card allows the player to remove one Lore each from their opponents.

Sven

This one doesn’t have abilities, but it does have strong willpower and strength to use against opponents.

Maui

Once again, this card has no special abilities, but it has three Lore points and high strength and willpower.

If you are looking forward to this game the card sneak peeks will likely give you even more reason to be excited.

The pricing on this game is high, but these types of games usually are.

Disney’s Lorcana First Chapter Starter Decks are $16.99.

There will be three deck options that are balanced and ready-to-play with 60 cards each.

Each deck will feature two “ink” types.



The first one pictured features Amber and Amethyst. The second box features Emerald and Ruby while the third box features Sapphire and Steel.

Each deck of 60 cards contains:

1 booster pack of 12 random additional game cards

11 damage counters

1 tracker token

1 paper playmat

2 foil cards

Disney’s Lorcana First Chapter Booster Packs are $5.99

Each booster pack will include 12 random game cards. The packs will also each include one foil card (random rarity level) and two cards that will be rare, super rare, or legendary. The rest will be common or uncommon cards.

Disney’s Lorcana First Chapter Gift Set – $29.99

This pack is pre-balanced and ready-to-play, but it does have foil game cards of Mulan Imperial Soldier and Hades King of Olympus.

4 booster packs

2 oversized collectible foil cards

2 Lore tracker tokens

32 damage counters

Disney’s Lorcana First Chapter Illumineer’s Trove – $49.99

This one features

Full-art storage box

2 full-art deck boxes featuring Aurora and Mickey Mouse

8 booster packs

15 damage counters

50+ page, full-color player’s guide printed on thick and glossy paper with art from the game, deckbuilding tips, game strategies, powerful card combinations direct from the design team, a checklist for keeping track of collected cards, and a visual guide to Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Games Radar, Comicbook.com