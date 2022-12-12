More Disney Platinum 100 Year Items Arrive on Shop Disney

The Walt Disney Company is turning 100 in 2023 and to celebrate Disney has made a bunch of themed merchandise. Shop Disney has put out some new items along with other ones that we’ve seen before. They are rereleasing the “dripping” ears as well, but this time they fixed the wording.

Let’s take a look!

“This limited release Mickey Mouse Disney100 Ear Hat has been designed by Disney artists to create a special reflective metal-dipped effect and is presented in a keepsake presentation box.

Limited Release

Certificate of Authenticity

Mickey Mouse ear hat

Metal-dipped effect

Includes dust bag

Comes in special Disney100 presentation box“

“This limited release Minnie Mouse ear headband has been designed by Disney artists to create a special reflective, dipped effect and includes a coordinating padded bow, all presented in a special keepsake box.

Limited Release

Certificate of Authenticity

Minnie Mouse ear headband

Padded black velour ears

Dipped and dripping reflective metal effect

Padded bow

”Disney100” embroidered on outside of headband

Non-slip velour lining

Includes dust bag

Comes in special Disney100 presentation box“

“Minnie’s on the move for the Disney100 celebration with this fashion doll and accessories set including 13-pieces in all. Minnie comes dressed to impress in a fireworks patterned lavender and ”platinum” dress while a streetwear ensemble awaits for fun times in the Disney Parks or anywhere the party takes her!

Set includes 13 pieces

Stylized, tall Minnie Mouse fashion doll

Articulated

Wears party dress with metallic fireworks pattern

Matching headband with bow

Strappy heels

Accessories include faux leather jacket, ”denim” skirt, pleated skirt, t-shirt with ”Disney100” logo, purse, sunglasses and extra pair of shoes

Comes in window display box

Doll Approx. 9″ Tall“

There are a bunch of items available. Some we’ve covered before and some that are new.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!