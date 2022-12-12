More Disney Platinum 100 Year Items Arrive on Shop Disney

The Walt Disney Company is turning 100 in 2023 and to celebrate Disney has made a bunch of themed merchandise. Shop Disney has put out some new items along with other ones that we’ve seen before. They are rereleasing the “dripping” ears as well, but this time they fixed the wording.
Let’s take a look!
Mickey Mouse Platinum Ear Hat – $195
“This limited release Mickey Mouse Disney100 Ear Hat has been designed by Disney artists to create a special reflective metal-dipped effect and is presented in a keepsake presentation box.
- Limited Release
- Certificate of Authenticity
- Mickey Mouse ear hat
- Metal-dipped effect
- Includes dust bag
- Comes in special Disney100 presentation box“
Minnie Mouse Platinum Ears – $175
“This limited release Minnie Mouse ear headband has been designed by Disney artists to create a special reflective, dipped effect and includes a coordinating padded bow, all presented in a special keepsake box.
- Limited Release
- Certificate of Authenticity
- Minnie Mouse ear headband
- Padded black velour ears
- Dipped and dripping reflective metal effect
- Padded bow
- ”Disney100” embroidered on outside of headband
- Non-slip velour lining
- Includes dust bag
- Comes in special Disney100 presentation box“
Minnie Mouse Disney 100 Doll – $39.99
“Minnie’s on the move for the Disney100 celebration with this fashion doll and accessories set including 13-pieces in all. Minnie comes dressed to impress in a fireworks patterned lavender and ”platinum” dress while a streetwear ensemble awaits for fun times in the Disney Parks or anywhere the party takes her!
- Set includes 13 pieces
- Stylized, tall Minnie Mouse fashion doll
- Articulated
- Wears party dress with metallic fireworks pattern
- Matching headband with bow
- Strappy heels
- Accessories include faux leather jacket, ”denim” skirt, pleated skirt, t-shirt with ”Disney100” logo, purse, sunglasses and extra pair of shoes
- Comes in window display box
- Doll Approx. 9″ Tall“
There are a bunch of items available. Some we’ve covered before and some that are new.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
