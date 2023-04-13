More Details Revealed About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Closing Date for Splash Mountain at Disneyland







Splash Mountain closed at Magic Kingdom in January 2023 in preparation for a new “Princess and The Frog” themed attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. We have a closing date for Splash Mountain in Disneyland and more details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to Magic Kingdom and Disneyland.

Work has been going on for some time on the reimagined attraction at Magic Kingdom. The work at Disneyland will begin after Splash Mountain is closed starting on May 31, 2023.

Disney said the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure: “The enchantment of the bayou will illuminate with a celebration during Mardi Gras season hosted by Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen. Disney also unveiled that the Bayou Fairy Godmother, Mama Odie, will “reprise her role as the catalyst to that magic.”

We learned previously about the backstory of the attraction. Disney told us that guests would discover that Tiana has developed her business, Tiana’s Foods – an employee-owned cooperative within the queue. Tiana and the community have transformed an aging salt mine and built a beloved brand.”

New Details We Learned

Disney revealed some more details about the new attraction overall. About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening on both coasts, we learned:

A brand-new cast of original Disney characters with distinct names and personalities will appear.

Dozens of entirely new audio-animatronics figures, including Mama Odie, will be seen.

Some new and original music and favorite tunes from the film will be heard.

The scent of beignets, as if being prepared for the party, will be part of the attraction queue.

Many of the voice cast from “Princess and the Frog” will reprise their roles. The list includes Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, and Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

Also, the attraction offers familiar faces from the film, such as Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, Louis, Eudora, Charlotte, “Big Daddy,” the King and Queen of Maldonia, and Prince Ralphie.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in 2024. Guests will be taken to the next stage of Tiana’s adventure. Are you ready for the adventure?