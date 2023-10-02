More Details Released About Fireworks Dining Package for ‘Luminous: The Symphony of Us’







Walt Disney World released some more information on its website about the fireworks dining package at two of the Epcot table service restaurants.

Two Epcot restaurants updated their information, providing more information about the transition from “Epcot Forever.” The new fireworks show “Luminous: The Symphony of Us” starts December 5, 2023. In preparation, the fireworks dining package pages for Rose & Crown and Spice Road Table have been updated.

According to Walt Disney World’s website, guests with fireworks dining package reservations on nights through December 4, 2023, will enjoy “Epcot Forever.” Starting December 5, 2023, guests will see a new evening spectacular with their dining package, “Luminous: The Symphony of Us.”

The Disney website describes “Luminous: The Symphony of Us” this way: “Delight in a dazzling pageant of fireworks, fountains, music and light honoring the magic of possibility. Sway to the sounds of a beautiful score—comprised of original composition and evocative selections from the Disney songbook—designed to remind us all that we are more alike than we are different.”

Fireworks Dining Package

Advance dining reservations for the fireworks dining package to see “Luminous: The Symphony of Us” will be available at the usual 60-day advance window. So, the December 5 evening will be available for booking later this week. Currently, we have no information about pricing changes or menu changes for the two restaurants offering the fireworks dining packages.

The new Epcot fireworks evening spectacular, “Luminous: The Symphony of Us,” was announced at the D23 Destination event. At this point, we lack many details about the evening ending spectacular. Still, we know that no break between “Epcot Forever” and the new fireworks lagoon show will occur. So, no matter when you visit Epcot, you can enjoy fireworks each evening at Epcot.

Are you excited about this change? Will you be booking at Rose & Crown or Spice Road Table to view the fireworks? Let us know in the comments below.