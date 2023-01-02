More Details About Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident Emerge

Previously, we reported that Jeremy Renner had been severely injured in a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner, known for various roles such as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, cleared snow at his Reno, Nevada, residence. His social media feed indicated that he intended to clear the snow on his property. Though details are still sketchy at the time, we know he was injured and quickly sent to the hospital. We possess a few more details now thanks to several sources, such as TMZ.

Most importantly, all sources indicate that Renner is in critical but stable condition from injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow. Though his injuries appear significant, he is receiving excellent care currently.

According to TMZ, Renner cleared his driveway and yard around his Nevada home. The area experienced a significant snowstorm on New Year’s Eve. The massive snowplow he owns, a Sno-cat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs. Confusion still exists about how this could happen due to the numerous safety features this product possesses. Still, we know that Renner suffered a large amount of blood loss based on neighbors’ accounts, according to TMZ.

TMZ also acquired a video of Renner being taken from his residence to the hospital. The video starts right after Renner was loaded onto the chopper Sunday around 9:50 a.m.

Also, according to that source, a doctor living nearby put a tourniquet on Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. TMZ states, “A source close to Jeremy tells us his injuries are “extensive” — along with his leg, other parts of his body have been injured.”

Police arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. Sunday, impounding the snowplow for further investigation. Their arrival revolves around how a snowplow of this type could have allowed this accident to have occurred. They do not suspect foul play but must investigate after a severe accident.

Currently, we lack information about Renner’s long-term prognosis. Yet, all sources confirm that he is receiving the best care possible.