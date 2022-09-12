More D23 Merchandise Now Available on Shop Disney

D23 2022 is now over, but if you couldn’t go you still have a chance to get some of the exclusive merchandise from the event on Shop Disney. Spider-Man 60th, Aristocats, Hercules 25th, Tron and more are now available.
Let’s take a look!
Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Merchandise includes clothing, accessories, figures and more!
Aristocats by Ann Shen collection features adorable merchandise for the home with tea parties in mind. There are pet items too!
Fantasyland Castle, Castles of Disney and Figment Ears
Hercules 25th Anniversary D23
Tron Merchandise D23
The Loungefly mini backpack is amazing!
Marvel D23
We have a Baby Groot nuiMOs and an outfit from Ashley Eckstein as well as a person sized hat.
The only Willow item I see right now is a Woman’s Top. Sizes XS-3X
You can get these items right now on Shop Disney.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.