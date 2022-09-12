More D23 Merchandise Now Available on Shop Disney

D23 2022 is now over, but if you couldn’t go you still have a chance to get some of the exclusive merchandise from the event on Shop Disney. Spider-Man 60th, Aristocats, Hercules 25th, Tron and more are now available.

Let’s take a look!

Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Merchandise includes clothing, accessories, figures and more!

Aristocats by Ann Shen collection features adorable merchandise for the home with tea parties in mind. There are pet items too!

Fantasyland Castle, Castles of Disney and Figment Ears

The Loungefly mini backpack is amazing!

We have a Baby Groot nuiMOs and an outfit from Ashley Eckstein as well as a person sized hat.

You can get these items right now on Shop Disney.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!