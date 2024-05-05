More Beatles Videos Arrive to Promote ‘Let It Be’ on Disney+







This past week, we’ve seen one high-profile upload from Walt Disney Studios’ YouTube account and several smaller, better ones. While Mufasa: The Lion King was downvoted 323k times, the videos promoting Let It Be are faring better on a smaller scale.

Unsurprisingly, snippets from the Beatles documentary aren’t pulling in the kind of numbers that a Lion King trailer is, but they’re far more pleasing to the eyes and ears. After all, Disney and the Fab Four are an odd pairing.

Regardless, I’m looking forward to the fully resorted release of Let It Be. First released in 1970, the Michael Lindsay-Hogg-directed film follows John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they rehearse and record their final album together.

“First released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles’ breakup, “Let It Be” now takes its rightful place in the band’s history. Once viewed through a darker lens, the film is now brought to light through its restoration and in the context of revelations brought forth in Peter Jackson’s multiple Emmy Award®-winning docuseries, “The Beatles: Get Back.” Released on Disney+ in 2021, the docuseries showcases the iconic foursome’s warmth and camaraderie, capturing a pivotal moment in music history.“

Over the past week, Disney’s YouTube channel has uploaded segments of the documentary focusing on John and Paul. Hopefully, George and Ringo will get their time to shine this week before the film is released on streaming.

Speaking of music docs on Disney+, there’s also one focusing on The Beach Boys! This one is exclusive to Disney’s streaming service and will hit the waves on may 24.

Interestingly, The Beach Boys documentary’s trailer appears to try to play the West Coast band against the Beatles. I’ve never seen them as similar, aside from existing in the same pop culture stream. Maybe I’m biased because I’m a beach-living guy who drives a muscle car.

Let It Be will premiere on Disney+ on May 8.

[Source: Disney+]