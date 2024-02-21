Morbius is Coming to Disney+! It’s Morbin’ Time!







If there’s an upside to Madame Web tanking, it’s that it reminded everyone that Sony’s Morbius exists … and it was ironically the better movie! Now, those who missed out on seeing Jared Leto’s Marvel vampire flick in theatres can catch it on Disney Plus!

According to ComicBook.com, Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius will hit Disney’s streaming service on the 1st of March. This makes Disney+ the one-stop shop for nearly everything related to Marvel.

Morbius hit theatres in 2022 and flopped hard. However, the film gained Mega Meme status, which caused Sony to believe that re-releasing the film back in the cinemas would result in financial success. It didn’t. Oh, what a time to be alive!

The Marvel flick was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who are also responsible for penning the more recent silver screen sewage known as Madame Web. Maybe the Spider-Man-adjacent movie could have been saved with a dance sequence similar to Matt Smith’s.

Morbius isn’t the only Sony Marvel film that can be found on Disney+. Disney’s distribution deal allows the following titles to be on the streaming service:

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Venom

If the Sony Spider-Verse isn’t to your liking, there’s always the cartoons:

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Fox Kids’ Spider-Man

Spider-Man Unlimited

2017’s Spider-Man

Ultimate Spider-man

1981’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends

Spider-Woman

It’s unclear when Madame Web and Venom: Let There Be Carnage will appear on Disney+. However, non-Sony and non-Disney Marvel films are also on streaming, such as:

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

X-Men

X-Men 2

X-Men: The Last Stand

X-Men: First Class

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men: Apocalypse

The Wolverine

Logan

Oddly, X-Men: Days of Future Past isn’t available. That’s unfortunate, considering this movie is the best of the later mutant adventures.

[Source: ComicBook.com]