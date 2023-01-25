Morbius Gets Multiple Razzie Nominations, Including Worst Picture







The film that was considered one of the biggest facepalms of 2022 is now getting even more flack during award season. SONY’s overly ambitious Spider-Man spin-off film, Morbius, has been nominated for five categories in the 43rd Golden Razberry Awards.







The categories include “Worst Actor” (Jared Leto), “Worst Supporting Actress” (Adria Arjona), “Worst Director” (Daniel Espinosa), “Worst Screenplay” (Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless) and last but not least, “Worst Picture”.



Jared Leto is no stranger to the Golden Raspberry Awards as in 2017 he was nominated for “Worst Supporting Actor” as the Joker in Suicide Squad and was nominated for and won that same award in 2022 for Pablo Gucci in House of Gucci.







Morbius released in early 2022 and was up against Matt Reeves’ The Batman and got squashed at the box office. SONY tried to capitalize of the “Morbin” internet meme and re-released the film, only for it to fail again.



Morbius served as another attempt by SONY to try and start their own Spider-Man Cinematic Universe aka Spider-Verse after their split from Marvel/Disney. They had success from Venom and its sequel Venom: Let Their Be Carnage; However, their other attempts look like they will be coming up short.







SONY already has Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web and El Muerto already under way with the projects like a Silk television series in early development. Other names like Prowler, Nigthwatch, Black Cat, Silver Sable and Jackpot have been tossed around.



It appears that many of the Marvel fans are smarter than SONY believes they are. They seem to have little interest if Spider-Man himself, more specifically Tom Holland’s version. Venom was successful since people believed it was directly connected.



If SONY doesn’t get their act together we could see a repeat of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 where all their plans get thrown in the trash and they crawl back to Kevin Feige for help.



Source: The Direct