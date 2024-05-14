Monsters Inc. Star Steve Buscemi Physically Attacked In NYC







The once-booming metropolis known as New York City has, in recent years, devolved into a town of violence and crime. Random assaults take place almost daily as aggression seems to skyrocket. No matter who you are there’s always a chance of witnessing a crime.



Now well-known actor Steve Buscemi is the latest victim of these acts of aggression as the actor was attacked by a man unprovoked. The man punched the actor in the face and quickly fled the scene. Buscemi was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to have suffered swelling to the left side of his face and left eye.







In a statement made by his publicist: “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to him while also walking the streets of New York.”



For those who grew up watching Pixar films, you may recognize him as the voice of Randall Boggs, one of the main antagonists of the first Monsters Inc. film in 2001. He would later reprise the role in the 2013 prequel film Monsters University, and he recently made an appearance in the Disney+ series Monsters at Work.







This is not the first time a well-known actor was attacked in NYC. Comedian Rick Moranis (of Ghostbusters, Honey I Shrunk the Kids and Spaceballs fame) was randomly punched by man on the street in late 2020. The man was later arrested and pled guilty in 2022.



The hunt for Buscemi’s assailant is still underway, as cameras were able to make out the attacker’s face. It is only a matter of time before an arrest is made.



We wish mister Buscemi all the best in his recovery.



Source: NY Post