Monster Makeover Boutique Is Coming To Universal Studios Florida – Rumor







Move over Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Universal Orlando is seemingly bringing their own make-over offering. Instead of being a prince or princess, you can be a monster!

This story comes from Universal Parks News Today, who spotted the marquee and signage indicating the offering was coming soon. They have the images over there that you can check out.

Their story indicated that this is located in the 5 & 10 at the Universal Studios Florida park.

Here is a tweet they posted on X.

BREAKING: Monster Makeover Boutique Coming Soon to Universal Studios Floridahttps://t.co/xuK3pJFU0R — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) January 24, 2024

So far, we don’t know exactly what will be offered or the prices, but we can’t wait to hear more!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Universal Parks News Today and La Reina Creole.