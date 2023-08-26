Mom Lets Child Pee Into Water On ‘It’s A Small World’?







Whenever you visit a public place like a Disney theme park, the best way to make sure everyone has a good time is to be on your best behavior. Don’t get into arguments; be sure to throw away your trash, keep your hands and body clean, etc.

However, we do, from time to time, see those who have very little disregard for other guests, staff, or even themselves. Sometimes we have guests leave their ride vehicles, we have guests vandalize attractions, and even see guests get into fights or worse, assault the staff.



Now we have a new report via a user on Reddit that they witnessed something rather disgusting that goes against public decency and most likely violates multiple health codes.







No specific date was given when this incident occurred, but the user said that a guest, who had a toddler with her allowed their child to urinate over the balcony on the It’s A Small World ride.



“The people in front of us in line for It’s a Small World held their toddler up, striped her down, sat her on the railing, and let her pee into the water the boats all float on. Then, to top it off, the mom used Kleenex from Nana’s purse to wipe the kid’s butt and then threw that in the water, too.“



The very idea is extremely disgusting. Demonstrating that you aren’t willing to leave the line to take your child to a proper restroom shows that childcare may not be one of your priorities. Not to mention sitting your child’s butt on the railing where other guests put their hands is very inconsiderate about other people’s health.

This story, unfortunately, isn’t unique, as in 2022, it was reported that a guest urinated on Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World.



Hopefully, we don’t see this become a thing where people decide to use the park water rides as a substitute toilet.



Source: The Blast