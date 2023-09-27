Moana-Inspired Journey of Water Attraction Opens at Epcot- What Did We Think?







Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, opens at Epcot for all guests on October 16. We visited during the annual passholder previews. What should you expect when you visit Epcot?

Journey of Water, inspired by Moana, marks the most recent attraction added to the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World. We have been hearing about this attraction for some time. This attraction draws inspiration from the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie “Moana.” In the movie, Moana connects with the water in Disney magical ways in that movie. She also shows devotion to nature. Guests visiting this attraction can experience a portion of that magic.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, functions as a self-guided nature walk filled with interactive water features. Guests have opportunities to learn about the water cycle. The Epcot idea of education and entertainment wrapped into an attraction occurs with this new addition to the theme park.

Preview of Journey of Water

We visited recently during the annual passholder preview days. Currently, annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can experience this attraction. Disney reserves the right on busy days to utilize a virtual queue system for guests to enter Journey of Water. This walkthrough attraction opens to everyone on October 16.

As guests walk through this attraction, they will be struck with the care that Imagineers took to present a complete narrative. Signs are located along the trail to help guests with the experience.

The trail works like a closed-loop path with one way in and one way out. Along the way, guests can choose a dry path or a wet path in places. Still, if you stay on the wet path, you will not find yourself facing a downfall of water if you follow instructions. In our recent experience, we found these places to choose a path worked well for group members with different objectives.

Water Features with Journey of Water

Several different creative water elements can be enjoyed by guests at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. We will not ruin all of them as you prepare for your Walt Disney World vacation.

Nevertheless, one prime example would be the water harp section. Five different water harp areas allow guests to play the “strings” of water-creating tones. The musical tones relate to the guest’s hands interacting with the water. This makes a good start to the attraction. These water harps make for great fun for kids and adults alike.

During our recent trip, we noticed people lined up to use the first water harp. Feel free to move to an open one to avoid waiting in this area.

Some water features allow groups of people to work together. In contrast, other sections are designed for guests to individually manipulate the water by their actions. For example, in one section, waves grow higher and stronger based on the number of people working together. We compared it to the “wave” at sporting events. However, in this case, working together actually makes a real wave of water.

However, several excellent splash pad areas reside along the path of Journey of Water. Though these offer similar effects found in other places at Walt Disney World, they fit nicely in Journey of Water.

Te Fiti at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

The large Te Fiti figure provides a great image for this attraction. We suspect once all the walls and barriers are down at Journey of Water, Te Fiti will be a very popular photo spot. Of course, it is hard to walk by Te Fiti without taking a photo now.

Along the path, several barely hidden carvings can be viewed within the rockwork and other solid areas of the pathway. Pairing with that, music from the “Moana” soundtrack plays. We would have preferred more music on the days we visited. Still, the “Moana” theme is hard to miss, in a good way.

Does it Fit Epcot?

In our opinion, this attraction fits the image and idea of Epcot wonderfully. Sure, we would have liked a ride where guests could sit down. Yes, we question the use of the “Moana” intellectual property at Epcot versus other Walt Disney World theme parks. Still, the intention of this attraction matches Epcot for at least two reasons.

First, once the initial excitement about the attraction (finally) opening dies down, Journey of Water should provide a leisurely attraction with limited waits to enter. Epcot has specialized in those styles of attractions.

Second, this attraction combines learning about the water cycle with theme park fun. Some of our group compared several features of Journey of Water to children’s museum exhibits. Those claims look valid. Yet, Journey of Water takes those to a Disney level.

Though I doubt most adults will spend an extended amount of time at Journey of Water during their Epcot day, families with younger children will love this. Okay, they will love it if they can keep their kids from getting too wet. Based on our recent visit, we heard lots of parents asking their children not to get too wet. For the record, that did not go as the parents may have desired.

Hot days will draw plenty of families to this attraction. The splash pad areas will be popular. Kids wearing diapers will need swim diapers.

Restrooms

Walt Disney World anticipates families staying in this attraction for an extended amount of time. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, contains its own restrooms to aid with this. Plenty of places to sit can be found for the older crowd watching the younger ones play. Also, with the shade provided in many areas of Journey of Water, guests might find this attraction a good place to take a break.

However, this will not make a good option for a picnic. No food or beverage is allowed with the attraction. The only exception during our visit was water bottles.

This attraction will not uproot Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind anytime soon as the most desired attraction at Epcot. Still, not every attraction needs to be an “e-ticket” attraction.

We will not race back to this attraction in between our dining adventures at Epcot. However, we think many families will enjoy it. Feel free to let us know in the comments below what you think of it after you visit this attraction.