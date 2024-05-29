Moana 2 Trailer Has Dropped and the Animation Doesn’t Look Terrible.







Disney has just released the trailer for the upcoming “Moana 2” film. I was concerned about how the animation would be given that it was meant to be a show and fodder for Disney+, but what we can see so far looks good.

Disney Animation on X posted the trailer earlier today.

Moana and Maui are back

Watch the new trailer for Disney’s #Moana2 now and see the movie only in theaters November 27, 2024! pic.twitter.com/3J2QPRtlSg — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) May 29, 2024

They also released a new poster:

It’s time to set sail ⛵️🌊 Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Moana2, coming to theaters November 27, 2024! pic.twitter.com/ZhG8WDthOI — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) May 29, 2024

The film takes place three years after the first one. Here’s the synopsis from the trailer:

“Moana 2” reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

The film is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. Music is not by Lin Manuel Miranda and is now done by Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina.

Auli‘i Cravalho has returned as Moana, and Dwayne Johnson is also back as Maui.

Hopefully, the story is good. The animation looks much better than I feared it would.

“Moana 2” opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!