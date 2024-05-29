Search
HomeDisney NewsMoana 2 Trailer Has Dropped and the Animation Doesn't Look Terrible.

Moana 2 Trailer Has Dropped and the Animation Doesn’t Look Terrible.

Disney News

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


Disney has just released the trailer for the upcoming “Moana 2” film. I was concerned about how the animation would be given that it was meant to be a show and fodder for Disney+, but what we can see so far looks good.

Disney Animation on X posted the trailer earlier today.

They also released a new poster:

 

The film takes place three years after the first one. Here’s the synopsis from the trailer:

“Moana 2” reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

The film is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. Music is not by Lin Manuel Miranda and is now done by Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina.

Auli‘i Cravalho has returned as Moana, and Dwayne Johnson is also back as Maui.

Hopefully, the story is good. The animation looks much better than I feared it would.

“Moana 2” opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Walt Disney World

Disney Ruined The Beautiful Fountain In The Morocco Pavilion At EPCOT

EPCOT is known for being the home of the World Showcase. Many countries have...
Star Wars

Star Wars Flash Sale: Save Big on Lightsabers Today Only!

There's a flash sale going on over at the Disney Store today! Until 9...
Disney Merchandise

New Carl and Ellie “Up!” Dolls Celebrating The Film’s 15th Anniversary Are Now Available!

Disney has just released a new doll set that is perfect for fans of...
Disney Merchandise

McDonald’s Reveals ‘Inside Out 2’ Happy Meals Toys

McDonald's Happy Meals and Disney animated films have mostly been staples throughout the decades....

More like this

Walt Disney World

Disney Ruined The Beautiful Fountain In The Morocco Pavilion At EPCOT

EPCOT is known for being the home of the World Showcase. Many countries have...
Star Wars

Star Wars Flash Sale: Save Big on Lightsabers Today Only!

There's a flash sale going on over at the Disney Store today! Until 9...
Disney Merchandise

New Carl and Ellie “Up!” Dolls Celebrating The Film’s 15th Anniversary Are Now Available!

Disney has just released a new doll set that is perfect for fans of...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC