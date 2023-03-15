Mirabel and Moana Meet and Greets Coming Soon

Today the Disney Parks Blog has announced that new meet & greets are coming to Walt Disney World. Moana and Mirabel are going to be available soon.
Moana is going to be meeting guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
Disney is getting ready to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Moana will be joining them on Discovery Island starting on April 22.
Mirabel will be coming to the Magic Kingdom Fall 2023
Mirabel will be greeting guests in the Magic Kingdom’s Fairytale Garden. Disney is transforming the area “with whimsical décor inspired by la Familia Madrigal.”
