Minnie’s Orange and Black Halloween Accessories Coming Soon

July is the month we start to see Disney add Halloween-inspired items to Shop Disney. It looks like we are going to get some Halloween fashion pieces on July 31st, three months before Halloween.
Shop Disney has posted an image of their new Minnie Mouse Orange accessories coming soon, and they scream Halloween with their black and orange sequins.
From the looks of it, we are getting a Minnie Ear Headband and a Loungefly Mini Backpack.
The ears appear to be black sequinned with an orange double-layered bow. The box in the front seems to be more sheer.
The Loungefly mini backpack, the main body of it seems to be an orange iridescent material. The ears, bow and front pocket are made of black sequins to match the Minnie ears.
Again these will be released on July 31st.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
