Minnie Mouse is ‘Dripping’ with Excitement, Says Official Disney Parks E-Mail

Minnie Mouse can’t wait for you to buy her merchandise. In fact, she’s “dripping with excitement” according to an e-mail from Disney Parks that was posted to Twitter.

Now, we know what you’re thinking. And you need to get your mind out of the gutter.

The unfortunately worded e-mail blast was sent out to promote a a limited eidtion series of Platinum Mouse ears. See, they’re dripping with platinum? Surely that’s what Disney meant. Um, right?

For a company that claims it’s so worried about offending anyone these days, Disney sure does need to double check its company communications before they hit “send.”

You can read more about the limited edition “Platinum Drip” Mouse Ears here.

