Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle Will Dress As Sanderson Sisters for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party

Disney has announced that this year’s Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party will be seeing even more of the Sanderson Sisters. Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow will be donning ‘Hocus Pocus’ costumes for the after-hour party!
The trio will be seen in the popular ‘Boo To You Parade’ as part of the party’s events.
“Oh look. Another glooorious Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party detail revealed. See Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle dressed as the Sanderson Sisters in Mickey’s “Boo-To-You” Parade at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!”
Previously the trio appeared at the Disney Cruise Line’s “Halloween on the High Seas” sailings. Now they are joining the party at Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party.
The event runs on select nights in August-November.
- August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29
- September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29
- October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31
- November: 1
