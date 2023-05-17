Minion Land: Universal Orlando Releases More Details







Universal Orlando Resort revealed more details about the soon-opening Minion Land on Illumination Avenue today.

The partnership between Universal’s creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination has designed Minion Land on Illumination Avenue. This will open this summer at Universal Studios Florida. The new land expands upon the popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction. Minion Land will also debut a unique collection of experiences for guests of all ages inspired by the beloved Minions franchise.

As soon as guests enter Minion Land, they’ll be greeted by a fun, photo-worthy “Minion Land” marquee featuring 22 Minions before embarking on the mischief that awaits along Illumination Ave. Guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction. In addition, many new theme park food items will be served at the Minion Café. The Pop-a-Nana popcorn stand will even serve banana-flavored popcorn.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast

Guests can put their villainous skills to the test in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast. This all-new attraction pits guests against each other to earn status as a villain in this immersive gaming experience.

Afterward, the new Evil Stuff gift shop awaits them. Guests can stock up on Villain-Con and Minions merchandise in this retail location. We expect Villain-Con Minion Blast to open soon. Universal Orlando has indicated that it will open this summer. Of course, summer can mean mid-September.

Illumination’s Minion Cafe at Minion Land

Somehow, Universal Orlando Resorts thinks letting Minions loose in a kitchen is a good idea. The former Universal Studios’ Classic Monster Café has undergone immense refurbishment and expansion to create Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida.

This immersive new eatery offers something for every palate in a highly entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto:

The Kitchen – where guests will glimpse the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe’s menu.

The Breakroom – where guests can dine in the Minions’ break space, including everything from “Office Safety Tips” to a vending machine stocked with mischievous items.

The Dining Room – a vibrant space adorned with colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more. Guests can also enjoy their meal on an outdoor patio that overlooks the fun of Minion Land.

The Food

Guests of all ages can enjoy inventive, family-friendly fare featuring nearly 20 items inspired by memorable characters and staples from the Minions franchise. These options include “despica-bowls” such as Otto’s Noodle Bowl, Agnes’s Honeymoon Soup, and Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower (vegan offering), delectable handhelds such as the Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich, and adorable desserts such as Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff. Also, a kids’ menu for the “mini Minions” in the family includes items like the Mini Boss’ Mega Melt.

The Minion Café will also feature an express window with a limited menu for those looking to satisfy their mischievous cravings quickly and return to the mayhem in Minion Land.

Bake My Day

As seen over the construction walls in the Minion Café area, a giant pink cupcake rises toward the sky. This massive pink cupcake that’s visible from anywhere in the land sits above Bake My Day. This whimsical retail location and bakery feature a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, and s’mores. Guests can also find exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise like apparel, plush, drinkware, accessories, keychains, and more.

Pop-A-Nana

Yes, Universal Orlando Gave into the Minion’s demands. They brought banana-flavored popcorn from their Asian theme parks to the United States. This walkup location features sweet and savory popcorn inspired by the Minions’ love for bananas. Here, guests may also find an assortment of cute popcorn buckets, including the Minion Selfie bucket.

Freeze Ray Pops

Guests can cool off with a visit to Freeze Ray Pops, featuring a variety of colorful popsicles inspired by Gru, the Minions, and Vector – along with beverages.

Illumination Theatre at Minion Land

Guests can meet, greet, and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film “Sing” – Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny – at an outdoor Illumination Theater facade.

Guests can also discover murals and photo ops throughout Minion Land, celebrating additional characters from popular Illumination films.

Minion Land is another example of how Universal Destinations & Experiences raises the bar on immersive storytelling for the entire family using beloved stories and franchises often seen in films. Universal Orlando wants to ensure we all know that this update in family entertainment comes after the big, announced plans to build a one-of-kind, original theme park for families with young children in Frisco, Texas.

For more information about Minion Land and Universal Orlando Resort overall, visit Universal Orlando Resort’s website.