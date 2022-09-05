Mini Brands Has a Disney Toy Store Playset

Mini Brands have become incredibly popular, the small toys from Zuru have been a popular request among kids during the holiday season. Disney has gotten in on the trend with their Disney Mini Brand items. Now you can get a whole Disney Store playset! (This article does contain affiliate links.)

The set comes with five exclusive “Mystery Minis.”

DISNEY DESIGN: Real Disney inspired designs with everything you need to build and complete your toy store including base plate, store front and shelves.

COLLECT THE RANGE: Unbox more Disney Minis to fill out your toy store with all your Disney favourites from Pixar, Disney and friends, Disney Princesses, Lucasfilm and Marvel.

INCREDIBLE NEW DISNEY MINIS: Perfect replicas of your favourite Disney toy characters, with incredible design detail to delight collectors, kids and kids at heart.

RARE MINIS: Can you find the ultra rare GOLD minis?

CREATE YOUR MINI SHOPPING WORLD: Check off the miniature Disney brands you find on your collector’s guide shopping list!

Now, a couple of the reviews here say that it doesn’t come as shown on the box. It comes with the store and five “Mystery Minis.” The shelves are empty to fill with other figures you get from the Mystery Balls.

Those Ball Capsules each contain 5 “Mystery Minis” and you can buy those at various retailers or on Amazon as well.

Here is a list of the Disney Store items you can get:

It has three exclusive Disney Mini Brand pieces. You could even have your kiddos do the Advent calendar leading up to Christmas and then give them the store for the actual holiday. They will have a lot of items to put it in from the start!

It’s such a fun set. My daughter would have “gone shopping” with her smaller dolls or her Littlest Pet Shop figures.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Hat tip to Disney Fashionista. Check out her blog and subscribe. She always has fantastic finds!