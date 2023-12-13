Minecraft To Offer Universal New Year’s Celebration Where Players Can Visit Universal Studios Hollywood







Minecraft has just announced that they will team up with Universal for a new Universal New Year’s Celebration event. Players will be able to “visit” Universal Studios Hollywood’s Studio Tour during a four-day live event.

Here’s the write-up:

“Welcome aboard the Universal New Year’s Celebration*! Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for three weeks filled with wild blockbuster adventures. This blocky tram will not only take you to Universal Studios Hollywood’s world-famous Studio Tour, but also stop at the Isle of Berk with ferocious dragons, Gru’s Lab featuring his mischievous Minions, Jurassic World with dinosaurs on the loose, and many more iconic locations inspired by Universal Pictures franchises.”

This in-game event will last for three weeks and will run from December 18, 2023 – January 8, 2024.

Starting on December 19, there will be a four-day live, in-game Universal Studios Event in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Here, players can “ride” the Studio Tour. It will start at 10 AM PST on the 19th and run through 4 PM on December 22nd.

“This is your ticket to sneak behind the scenes of some of your favorite movies and TV shows on the world-famous Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, without getting into trouble. Well, not too much trouble at least! With Shrek and Donkey on the loose from DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek, I take no responsibility for the kind of shenanigans they get you into. So, if you get swept up in any bank heists, trapped in shark-infested waters, or tangled up in the Wild West, don’t look at me! Mostly because I will be stuck there with you.”

Each week will offer something new.

“December 18-24: Kick things off with Hiccup and Toothless and go dragon racing in the How to Train Your Dragon DLC, inspired by the DreamWorks Animation franchise.

December 25-31: Rise to your true calling: becoming a supervillain in the Minions DLC, inspired by the characters from Illumination’s franchise!

January 1-8: Switch to running (hopefully not away from) your own dinosaur park in the Jurassic World DLC, inspired by the films from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.”

Character Creator items

Each day, players can claim a new Character Creator item in the Dressing room. These will be free. Some of the items mentioned include a Jurassic World staff uniform, a Viking helmet from “How to Train Your Dragon,” Minions goggles, and more.

Other items will be available for purchase at discounts up to 75% off through January 8, 2024 as well.

Source: Minecraft