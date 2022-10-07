Millie Bobby Brown at Halloween Horror Nights Orlando

In an odd twist of the knife, Stranger Things fans learned that “Eleven” appeared at Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando this year. Sadly, this did not involve an actual Stranger Things house as a part of the event. I will allow experts in the negotiations between Netflix and Universal Orlando to explain the absence of a house for Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Yet, Millie Bobby Brown did experience Halloween Horror Nights this year. Brown, who plays “Eleven” in the hit show Stranger Things on Netflix experienced it as a special guest.

Universal Orlando announced today that she visited recently for this spooky event. They said, “Universal Orlando Resort recently welcomed Emmy Award-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown to Halloween Horror Nights, where she encountered hordes of terrifying creatures – including undead fisherman in the ‘Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake’ haunted house – during her visit’ Universal Orlando’s own press release show how much confidence they have in the excellent “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake” house. As the press release provided photo shows, she got up close and personal with some of the scare actors for this fabulous, beautiful house.”

When I first saw this report while I was dining and taking notes for food review, I did not think much about it. However, why do a photo op with her? Do they have a project that want her to do? Do they want to stoke the fire for a Stranger Things house for next year? Does any publicity function as good publicity? I, once again, lack those answers. Yet, I guarantee speculation will rise about her appearance and Universal Orlando announcing it. Maybe, we get Stranger Things for HHN 2023. Of course, maybe we do not!

No article based on a “scary” promotional photo from Universal Orlando should leave out details about the Halloween Horror Nights event. So, for select nights through October 31st, Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights unleashes some of the biggest names in horror and pop culture alongside twisted original abominations in 10 haunted houses and five scare zones filled with menacing creatures. When guests need a break from the scares, they can enjoy two outrageous shows, sink their teeth into a “killer” menu of uniquely themed food and beverage, shop the latest merchandise in a new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store and enjoy Universal Studios Florida’s most thrilling attractions. Enjoy the spooky! Good luck fans wishing for Stranger Things house next year!