Miley Cyrus Heads Back to Disney in Endless Summer Vacation







Miley Cyrus, also known to many as Hannah Montana, is returning to Disney. For nearly five years Hannah Montana was a hit for the Disney Channel, and Miley Cyrus played the titular character. She became a global phenomenon and launched a very successful music career after the end of the show in 2011. Currently, Miley Cyrus holds the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for her song, “Flowers.” This is the sixth week in a row that it has held the top spot.

Cyrus is returning to Disney+ for a one-off musical performance of songs from her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. This is her eighth studio album to date. The Disney+ feature is set to feature her hit “Flowers” along with seven other songs from the upcoming album. Additionally, Miley Cyrus will be joined by singer, songwriter Rufus Wainwright for a performance. Woven in with the performances will also be exclusive interviews with Cyrus, who also served as executive producer. The interviews are said to be insightful concerning they singer’s journey, process, and inspirations. Miley Cyrus is known for her willingness to speak freely and openly. The interviews take place at the former Los Angeles home of Frank Sinatra. The home, additionally, served as set for the music video for the song, “Flowers.”

This is not the first time Miley Cyrus has opted to release her songs in this intimate way. “Backyard Sessions,” a self-released album proved to be a hit showcasing Miley’s musical range and love for the outdoors. Surely, this Disney+ release of Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will be well-received.

In the trailer for Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), fans get a glimpse of Miley’s performances of the songs from her newest album. Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) premieres on Disney+ on March 10 at 1PM EST.

Are you excited to see and hear from Miley Cyrus? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Collider