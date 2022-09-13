Miles Morales and Spider-Ham Figures Coming From Shop Disney

Miles Morales makes his first ever appearance in Diamond’s Marvel Select line of action figures, bringing along a guest: Spider-Ham! The 7″ tall Miles figure comes with various accessories, including webbing, interchangeable hands, and an unmasked swappable head. This Shop Disney exclusive figure retails for $29.99.

The only downside? Spider-Ham is a static figure. He has zero articulation. But, at least he is modeled after the comic book version of the character. I personally always liked the stubby design of Peter Porker from the early comics rather than Sony’s Spider-Verse Spider-Ham.

From the other side of the Spider-Verse, it’s Miles Morales, a.k.a. Spider-Man, a.k.a. ”Spy-D,” as the newest entry in the Marvel Select action figure line. This poseable figure features eight interchangeable hands and two interchangeable heads. Plus, he comes with a Spider-Sense accessory, two weblines that connect, and a figurine of Spider-Ham!

Miles will come with the following:

Features 15 points of articulation

Includes 8 interchangeable hands

Includes interchangeable masked and unmasked heads

Attachable ”Spider-Sense” accessory and 2 connectable weblines

Comes with Spider-Ham non-poseable figure

The price always strikes me as odd about the Marvel Select figures. They’re usually $30+, but the figures lack the same amount of articulation and sometimes the same level of detail as the Marvel Legends figures. While Legends toys have been going up in price, they’re still below $30. Maybe it’s the number of accessories that justifies the cost? I’m not sure.

Disney really needs to have Diamond take better pictures of these figures. Miles looks weird, like he’s super constipated. Put the toy in some dynamic poses. Come on! Sell me on the display possibilities of these figures! Then again, I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone that has taken a Marvel Select figure out of the packaging. Odd.

What do you think of Miles’s initial entry into the Diamond Select line? Let us know below.

[Source: Shop Disney]