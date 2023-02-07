‘Midnight Suns’ Considered Another Marvel Video Game Failure

In recent years there have been many video games from various different publishers and developers that have utilized the Marvel brand and characters. The latest example being Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a tactical role playing game (Similar to the XCOM series) inspired by the Midnight Sons storyline from the Ghost Rider comics and incorporates various members of both the Avengers and the X-Men.
The game launched on December 2nd, 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC with ports to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch currently planned for March of this year. The game revived mostly positive reviews from various critics and outlets with an 83/100 on Metacritic and 8/10 on IGN.
However, in a recent interview with Bloomberg Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two (the game’s publisher) stated “it’s possible the release window wasn’t perfect.” Indicating that the game is a commercial slot for the company. Even shortly after the game’s launch it was listed is multiple sales, even being apart of a “buy one get one 50% off” sale at Target.
This is the latest game with the Marvel brand to fall in recent years. The 2017 fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite was a commercial disappointment and Square Enix’s two major Marvel titles, Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, cost the publisher millions. The only real Marvel video game success was Insomniac’s Spider-Man.
There is a chance for the game’s sales numbers to climb back up with the release on other last-generation consoles as well as the highly popular and portable Nintendo Switch. But with the game already being discounted at various retailers it may not even turn a profit with the extra sales.
Could the negative sales of various Marvel projects impact the future of other Marvel related projects? Only time will tell. Both Insomniac’s Spider-Man follow-up and Wolverine games are still in development. Hopefully they will do well.
Source: comicbook.com
