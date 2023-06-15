Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Returns To The Magic Kingdom in 2023







Disney has finally announced the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party for this year for 25 nights. Running November 9 – December 22.

November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

Tickets will be available starting on July 6 for guests. However, guests staying at select Walt Disney World resort hotels, the Swan and Dolphin Hotels, or Shade of Green can purchase tickets starting on June 29th online.

Pricing is going to be between $159 – $199 per person! Last year the pricing started at $149 and ran up to $199 per person. Children’s tickets ran about $10 cheaper, ranging from $139-$189. Disney hasn’t announced a separate price for children’s tickets yet. It’s unclear if there will be no children’s pricing or if they will add that later.

Like past years there will be access to attractions and entertainment.

TRON Lightcycle Run will be open for Virtual Queue, which is odd because one of the draws of the After-Hours parties is lower wait times and access to attractions. If that is the case why does Disney need to use the Virtual Queue for this party? They are trying to limit riding multiple times and it says only once per person/ per event (which is part of the reason people pay the premium price.) Why do this unless they are planning on shoving enough people into the “Limited capacity” party to warrant the need for the Virtual Queue.

This after charging ridiculous prices for tickets.

Other activities will include:

Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration stage show:

“Head over to Cinderella Castle for a yuletide stage show, starring Mickey Mouse!

Feel the magic of the holidays come to life as music, laughter and shimmering snowflakes fill the air. Watch as performers dance and sing a medley of delightful holiday songs—while beloved Disney Characters spread joy and cheer.”

Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks:

“Look to the sky for a dazzling fireworks show that’s merry and bright.

Get in the Christmas spirit as your host––Minnie Mouse––takes you through a sparkling fireworks extravaganza. Watch in awe as the sky becomes alight with festive colors to the tune of some favorite holiday carols.”

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade:

“Wave to beloved pals as they spread cheer along the parade route.

Be on the lookout for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Santa Claus and other familiar faces in this spirited processional—which winds through Frontierland, Liberty Square and Main Street, U.S.A.!”

Open attractions will include:

Adventureland

Jingle Cruise – a classic attraction with a holiday twist

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Pirates of the Caribbean

Swiss Family Treehouse

Frontierland

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Liberty Square

Haunted Mansion

Fantasyland

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

“it’s a small world”

Peter Pan’s Flight

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Mad Tea Party

Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Storybook Circus

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

The Barnstormer

Tomorrowland

Astro Orbiter

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor

Space Mountain – with a holiday twist

Tomorrowland Speedway

Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise – virtual queue access only.

(An opportunity to request to join the virtual queue will be available at 6:00 PM for Guests attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter this attraction. A standby queue for this attraction will not be available during the event. Each Guest can request to enter this virtual queue no more than once per event.)

What do you think? Comment and let us know!