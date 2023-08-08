Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Trick-or-Treat and Character Meet and Greet Locations

Disney has released an event guide for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party that is kicking off this Friday, August 11! The guide is on the My Disney app and offers an event map showcasing the trick-or-treat and character meet-and-greet locations.
Trick-or-Treat
According to the map these are the locations for Trick-or-Treat at the MNSSHP event:
If you start from Main Street U.S.A. and head left to Adventureland and circle around the park to Tomorrowland these are the stops you will find.
Main Street U.S.A
- Market Street Welcome (Until 8PM)
Adventureland
- Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room
- Tortuga Tavern
Frontierland
- Country Bear Jamboree
- Tom Sawyer Island Island Dock
Liberty Square
- Columbia Harbour House
Fantasyland
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Pinocchio Village Haus
- Gaston’s Tavern
- Ariel’s Grotto
Tomorrowland
- Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe
- Near TRON Lightcycle / Run
- Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress
- Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor
If you have food allergies, you will need to see a Cast Member to get a teal-colored treat bag at the Allergy-Friendly Center in Liberty Square near Sleepy Hollow.
Using the teal bag, you can get a special token at each treat station which can later be redeemed at the Allergy-Friendly Center for appropriate treats. (But Disney notes a token is not needed to receive allergy-friendly treats.)
Character Meet and Greets
During the event special character meet and greets will be available. I do not have a confirmed list of which characters will be at each location, but I can tell you where they will be.
Here are the locations:
Main Street U.S.A.
Character Greetings at Town Square Theater
Adventureland
- Character Greetings at Agrabah Bazaar
- Character Greetings at Aloha Isle
- Character Greetings at Pirates of the Caribbean
Fantasyland
- Character Greetings at The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Character Greetings at Mad Tea Party
- Character Greetings at Ariel’s Grotto
- Character Greetings at Bonjour! Village Gifts
- Character Greetings at Princess Fairytale Hall
Storybook Circus
- Character Greetings at Dumbo The Flying Elephant
- Character Greetings at Barnstormer
- Character Greetings Pete’s Silly Sideshow
Tomorrowland
Character Greetings at the Galactic Corridor (Where Stitch’s Great Escape used to be.)
Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party will be happening on the following dates:
- August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29
- September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29
- October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31
- November: 1
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.