Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Trick-or-Treat and Character Meet and Greet Locations







Disney has released an event guide for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party that is kicking off this Friday, August 11! The guide is on the My Disney app and offers an event map showcasing the trick-or-treat and character meet-and-greet locations.

Trick-or-Treat

According to the map these are the locations for Trick-or-Treat at the MNSSHP event:

If you start from Main Street U.S.A. and head left to Adventureland and circle around the park to Tomorrowland these are the stops you will find.

Main Street U.S.A

Market Street Welcome (Until 8PM)

Adventureland

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

Tortuga Tavern

Frontierland

Country Bear Jamboree

Tom Sawyer Island Island Dock

Liberty Square

Columbia Harbour House

Fantasyland

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Pinocchio Village Haus

Gaston’s Tavern

Ariel’s Grotto

Tomorrowland

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe

Near TRON Lightcycle / Run

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

If you have food allergies, you will need to see a Cast Member to get a teal-colored treat bag at the Allergy-Friendly Center in Liberty Square near Sleepy Hollow.

Using the teal bag, you can get a special token at each treat station which can later be redeemed at the Allergy-Friendly Center for appropriate treats. (But Disney notes a token is not needed to receive allergy-friendly treats.)

Character Meet and Greets

During the event special character meet and greets will be available. I do not have a confirmed list of which characters will be at each location, but I can tell you where they will be.

Here are the locations:

Main Street U.S.A.

Character Greetings at Town Square Theater

Adventureland

Character Greetings at Agrabah Bazaar

Character Greetings at Aloha Isle

Character Greetings at Pirates of the Caribbean

Fantasyland

Character Greetings at The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Character Greetings at Mad Tea Party

Character Greetings at Ariel’s Grotto

Character Greetings at Bonjour! Village Gifts

Character Greetings at Princess Fairytale Hall

Storybook Circus

Character Greetings at Dumbo The Flying Elephant

Character Greetings at Barnstormer

Character Greetings Pete’s Silly Sideshow

Tomorrowland

Character Greetings at the Galactic Corridor (Where Stitch’s Great Escape used to be.)

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party will be happening on the following dates:

August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29

September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29

October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31

November: 1

What do you think? Comment and let us know!