Mickeys Not So Scary Halloween Party Pricing Has Been Released







Earlier today we posted the dates for the upcoming Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party running from August 11, 2023 – November 1, 2023. In that article I said that I hoped Bob Iger would stick to what he said about trying to level off pricing as in the past four years the prices increased about 25-47% (inflation rate is only 18.1%) Well, the lowest lows stayed the same and the highest highs stayed the same, but on average most dates increased by $10.

Here is a list of 2022 dates with prices:

August 11 – $149 Adult / $139 Child

August -15, 18, 22, 25, and 29th – $109 Adult / $99 Child

September – 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, and 17 $119 Adult / $109 Child

September – 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29 $149 Adult / $139 Child

October 1 – $149 Adult / $139 Child

October 3, 5, 9, 10, 12, 15,17, 19, 22, 24, 26 – $169 Adult / $159 Child

October 6, 13, 27 – $189 Adult / $179 Child

October 29, 31, and November -1 $199 Adult / $189 Child

2022 dates had the opening at $139 Adult / $129 Child, so $10 less than this year.

There were seven early dates at $109 Adult/ $99 Child. This year there are five.

Last year there were six days at $119 Adult / $109 Child and this year there are seven (so a win there.)

But after those dates, everything is about $10 more on average.

So while it seems they didn’t increase the prices, they actually did overall. So much for keeping costs down.

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members will get $10 off with their membership.

Tickets will go on sale for Select Disney Resort Hotel guests, Swan and Dolphin guests, and Shades of Green guests on April 27. All other guests can purchase tickets starting on May 2.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!