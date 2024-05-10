Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Pricing 2024







Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party returns in August. Tickets have gone on sale for guests with hotel reservations at Walt Disney World. Everyone else can book starting on May 15. Here is a list of the nights and prices.

The images are for adult ticket prices. Children are $10 less.

DVC and AP discounts are $10 less than these prices.

August:

Opening night on August 9, 2024, is $149 per adult and $139 per child, the same price as last year.

August 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30 are the lowest price of $119 per adult and $109 per child.

This is an increase of $10 per person from last year.

September:

2, 6, 8, 10, 13, and 15 – $129 per adult and $119 per child.

This time frame is up $10 from 2023. 2023 had seven dates at this price.

17, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 29 is $149 per adult and $139 per child.

This is about the same as 2023. Last year, we were given seven dates at this price. One date has been shifted to the higher price point for 2024.

October:

1 and 3 – $169 per adult and $159 per child.

6, 8, 10, 14, 15, and 17 are $179 per adult and $169 per child.

This time range is up $10 from last year.

4, 11, 18, 20, 21, and 24 is $189 per adult and $179 per child.

This price point is the same as in 2023. But this year, there are six dates available at this price. Last year, there were two.

25, 27, 29, and 31 is $199 per adult and $189 per child.

This is the same highest price as last year.

Overall, the lowest-priced tickets went up $10. Last year, there were six dates at the lowest price, but this year, there are five dates at the lowest price. The opening night pricing and top pricing stayed the same this year, but people will pay more on some dates compared to 2023.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Our friend John (thank you!)