Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Might Be Sold Out

I hope you already have a ticket if your plans included visiting Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party this year. As of now the event seems to be completely Sold Out.

Yesterday we posted an article showing that only one date was available to book. That date was October 21, 2022. As of today the only date showing availability is October 16, 2022 and only for a child’s ticket (3-9) but you can not add it to the cart.

It’s not surprising that you can’t buy this ticket as children need to be accompanied by an adult and there is not adult option.

Going by this it seems that the event may indeed be sold out. This seems early for a full sell out, but “pent up demand.”

