Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Is Almost Sold Out

Well, so much for trying to go to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom this year. When I went on the Disney World app to order tickets for the event, I was met with only one option: October 21st. Well, I’m not going to miss the Gorillaz concert for that.

For those of you looking to get into the park for the special event, I’d suggest buying those tickets right now. Unfortunately, as you can see from my screenshots below, some dates are unavailable via the app. Those may be the nights the event skips, but, oddly, Halloween night isn’t on there. But when I checked the event page via Go.com, the 31st is also sold out.

I attended the event with my daughter in 2019, and it was surprisingly fun. OK, the main draw was that the park is mostly empty, and you can get on many rides quickly. For example, in less than five minutes, we were on our Doombuggy in the Haunted Mansion! Also, the event focuses on kids, meaning fewer childless adults are there. Plus, the kids can wear their costumes as long as they follow certain guidelines.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:

Get a jump start on the fun! While this event officially begins at 7:00 PM, your event ticket gets you in to Magic Kingdom park starting at 4:00 PM (so you may want to get in a good nap before you go)

While this event officially begins at 7:00 PM, your event ticket gets you in to Magic Kingdom park starting at 4:00 PM (so you may want to get in a good nap before you go) Boogie down early beginning at 7:00 PM at lively dance parties—including Disney Junior Jam at Storybook Circus, featuring some favorite friends from Disney Junior shows

beginning at 7:00 PM at lively dance parties—including Disney Junior Jam at Storybook Circus, featuring some favorite friends from Disney Junior shows Watch the first performance of the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular

Visit trick-or-treat locations next to your favorite attractions and experiences—so you can save time and energy

next to your favorite attractions and experiences—so you can save time and energy Behold bewitching Halloween overlays on some favorite attractions , including Mad Tea Party and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

, including Mad Tea Party and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor Enjoy a fantastic finale! Watch the first parade in front of Cinderella Castle, then be dazzled by the fireworks spectacular soon after

