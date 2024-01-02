“Mickey’s Mouse Trap” Horror Film Announced With Trailer







Last year we witnessed the lovable Winnie the Pooh get turned into a slasher villain with 2023’s Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. This was due to the original 1926 book that the character originated from to enter the public domain, allowing anyone to producer their own Pooh content (albeit having it not resemble Disney’s version). But now another character has (technically) entered the public domain, and someone is attempting to repeat what Blood and Honey did.

Mickey’s Mouse Trap is an upcoming horror film featuring Mickey Mouse as the character’s first appearance in 1928 has now become public domain (technically). The film comes to us from director Jaimie Bailey and writer/actor Simon Phillips and is being developed by Into Frames Productions and Bailey Philips Productions.







The film’s official synopsis reads:



“It’s Alex’s 21st Birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive.“







A disclaimer in the trailer’s description reads: “This is not a Disney film or production. It is not affiliated or endorsed by Disney in any way. This film makes use of Public domain Steam Boat Willie Mickey Mouse only. Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse entered public domain on January 1st 2024. No copyright infringement of later versions of Mickey Mouse or trademark infringements.“



The film seems to not only be taking inspiration from Blood and Honey with its theme of taking an innocent character and making them scary but also from Five Nights at Freddy’s, with its setting in a closed amusement park/arcade. However, unlike those, the killer is seemingly just an ordinary person wearing a mask and not some sort of supernatural being. This makes the film seem less scary as most iconic slasher villains have some sort of supernatural connection.



As of this writing, no official release date has been given.



Are you looking forward to seeing Mickey Mouse slice and dice innocent teens in the night? Will Disney stop this production? Do you think they’ll do a crossover with the Blood & Honey universe and do Mickey vs. Pooh? Let us know.



Source: IMDb