Mickey’s Christmas Carol Super-Sized Scrooge Here

Christmas decor is already in stores! It’s not even the end of September, and my local Target has brought out the wreaths, lights, and candy canes. So, since the season of giving is already getting into gear, we may as well cover some Disney Holiday merchandise.

Super7‘s latest Disney “Supersize” figure is Scrooge McDuck as Ebenezer Scrooge in Mickey’s Christmas Carol. Sporting his typical perturbed look, Scrooge is about to be visited by three spirits who don’t have the decency to let him put on something other than his nightwear.

The supersized Scrooge stands at 16″ tall and does feature some articulation. His cap and nightgown are made of soft goods, and his single accessory is a small candle holder. This vinyl figure will set you back $295 but would make for a pretty nice Christmas decoration. Keep in mind that Scrooge’s weight, according to Super7, is 44.63 lbs. He’s a big boy. He may, in fact, be the biggest boy. Big big boy. Dang it! Now the song is stuck in my head.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol made its TV premiere on NBC in 1984. The 26-minute truncated retelling of Charles Dickens’s Victorian morality tale has since gone on to become a classic in its own right. Although Scrooge McDuck’s journey to redemption isn’t quite as full of remorse and horror as his literary counterparts, the Disney version makes up for it by including a cast of characters rarely seen outside of their own films. These characters included Jiminy Cricket, Willie the Giant, and Mr. Toad.

The short is readily available to buy via various platforms and can also be found on Disney+.

[Source: Super7]