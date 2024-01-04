Mickey Mouse Gets Turned Into NFTs And Crypto?







With 2024 just starting, we are already having multiple cases of individuals trying to take advantage of the fact that the original 1928 iteration of Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain. We are already seeing the classic character appear in multiple movies and video games, albeit with a horror-themed twist. But now it appears that some people are taking this to the extreme and merging the world of Mickey Mouse with cryptocurrency.



The first instance of this was when Twitter/X user @ajt or Alexander Taub announced that at midnight on January first, they took the original image of Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie and minted it into an NFT worth 0.001 ETH or $2 USD with a limit of 2,000 units in total worth $4,000.00

The second instance of this was when a Mickey Mouse theme, “Meme Coin,” was launched on Ethereum. The description from the website regarding the currency reads:



“Mickey is and always will be a timeless icon of culture. Meme coins have become a digital reflection of culture. The launch of the Mickey token not only marks his release into the public domain but also the beginning of a new adventure into the unknown.“



With all of this new Mickey Mouse/Steamboat Willie content being created, there seems to be plenty of money to be made. But how long will it be until the Walt Disney Company steps in? As soon as people step over the line of “public domain” versus “trademark” Disney, and their hardcore team of lawyers, will likely start what could become a long string of legal battles.







Disney said that they will protect their trademark of the character to avoid any form of brand confusion.



What do you think? Will Disney seek legal action against these attempts to profit from their character? Or will they let it slide? Let us know.



