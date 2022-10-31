Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Crocs Now Available

Crocs are incredibly popular, especially at Walt Disney World. Now we have some new holiday, with warm lining, shoes available. These of course feature Mickey, Donald, Chip, Dale and Pluto all in the vintage style.
Mickey and Friends Holiday Crocs – $64.99
The sizes available run from Men’s 4-9 and Women’s 4-11.
“You’ll be dreaming of a cozy Christmas when you’re wearing these holiday Crocs! Mickey and his friends are featured in the fun and festive design that includes a soft faux fur lining so you’ll never get cold feet.
- Raised molded Mickey on right shoe
- Raised molded Donald on left shoe
- Other characters include Pluto, Chip, and Dale
- Faux fur lining
- Ventilation holes on top
- Pivoting heel strap
- Contoured footbed
- Lightweight
- Slip-resistant, non-marking soles
- 360° comfort“
These go with the Spirit Jersey sweaters that also feature the 1930’s style Mickey Mouse!
There is a Mickey one, a Walt Disney World and Disneyland version for $89.99
You can purchase these items on Shop Disney now!
