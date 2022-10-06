Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Opening Date For Disneyland Announced

We finally have an opening date for the highly anticipated Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway coming to Disneyland.

The new attraction will open with the kick off of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration on January 27, 2023.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is being added to the Toontown area of Disneyland in a new El Capitoon theater. The rest of Toontown will reopen in Spring of 2023.

Walt Disney World’s version of the attraction came first and was added to the Chinese Theater in Disney’s Hollywood Stuidos, replacing ‘The Great Movie Ride.’

Here is the ride synopsis from the Walt Disney World site:

“The darling duo are taking a leisurely drive to a picnic in their sporty roadster—with Engineer Goofy’s train following merrily along. Plot twist—you get to go, too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day.

There’s no telling where this train is heading! This is an adventure for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages.”

Source: Disney Parks Blog