Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush Now Available on Shop Disney

Halloween is quickly approaching, but at Walt Disney World it’s already here. Now Shop Disney is offering a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Halloween plush. Mickey and Minnie are dressed to host a Halloween party at The Haunted Mansion.

Let’s take a look!

“Mickey’s quite the web sight as this ghoulish plush! Looking frightfully dapper in his suit and matching hat, the ghostly Mickey is hosting a Halloween party at The Haunted Mansion for other guests.

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Screen art accents

Coordinating jacket, pants and hat with web and spider detailing

Mickey features shadowy eye makeup“

The plush measures approximately 13 3/4” H.

“Minnie bats her lashes as she prepares to attend a Halloween party at The Haunted Mansion. With her scalloped cape looking like bat wings, and bat ears, she’s frightfully scary as this spooktacular plush.

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Shear cape with scalloped hem and allover black and white optical print

Purple dress with scalloped hem and black underskirt with scalloped hem

Green embroidered necklace

Boots with black bat bows with purple and green detailing

Bat ear headband

Embroidered ”Disney 2022” on sole of left foot“

You can find these on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!