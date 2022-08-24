Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush Now Available on Shop Disney

Halloween is quickly approaching, but at Walt Disney World it’s already here. Now Shop Disney is offering a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Halloween plush. Mickey and Minnie are dressed to host a Halloween party at The Haunted Mansion.
Let’s take a look!
Mickey Mouse Halloween Plush – $24.99
The plush measures approximately 13 3/4” H x 5 7/8” W x 2” D
“Mickey’s quite the web sight as this ghoulish plush! Looking frightfully dapper in his suit and matching hat, the ghostly Mickey is hosting a Halloween party at The Haunted Mansion for other guests.
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Screen art accents
- Coordinating jacket, pants and hat with web and spider detailing
- Mickey features shadowy eye makeup“
Minnie Mouse Halloween Plush – $24.99
The plush measures approximately 13 3/4” H.
“Minnie bats her lashes as she prepares to attend a Halloween party at The Haunted Mansion. With her scalloped cape looking like bat wings, and bat ears, she’s frightfully scary as this spooktacular plush.
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Shear cape with scalloped hem and allover black and white optical print
- Purple dress with scalloped hem and black underskirt with scalloped hem
- Green embroidered necklace
- Boots with black bat bows with purple and green detailing
- Bat ear headband
- Embroidered ”Disney 2022” on sole of left foot“
You can find these on Shop Disney now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
