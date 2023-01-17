Mickey and Friends Vinyl Figures By Joe Ledbetter Now Available On Shop Disney

New “surrealistic” style vinyl figures by artist Joe Ledbetter are now available on Shop Disney. There are six characters including: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto.

I love the bold lines and fun form changes to the characters.

Let’s take a look!

This PVC figure measures 4 1/4” x 4 1/4” x 4 1/2.” The packaging measures 6 1/2” x 6 1/2” x 8 1/2.”

“Artist Joe Ledbetter has reimagined Mickey Mouse in his inimitable surrealistic style for this vinyl figure. Part of a series of six collectible figures featuring Mickey and his friends, J.Led’s colorful design comes with two accessories and is presented in a scenic box. Each box has a 1:4 chance of containing a chase variant. You will not know which color variant you have until you open the box.*

Collectible vinyl figure

Artist: Joe Ledbetter (J.Led)

Includes two accessories

Rare 1:4 Chase variant shipped at random*

Comes in box with scenic background“

Minnie measures 3 3/4” x 3 3/4” x 5.” The packaging measures 6 1/2” x 6 1/2” x 8 1/2.”

“Artist Joe Ledbetter has reimagined Minnie Mouse in his inimitable surrealistic style for this vinyl figure. Part of a series of six collectible figures featuring Mickey and his friends, J.Led’s colorful design comes with two accessories and is presented in a scenic box. Each box has a 1:4 chance of containing a chase variant. You will not know which color variant you have until you open the box.*

Collectible vinyl figure

Artist: Joe Ledbetter (J.Led)

Includes two accessories

Rare 1:4 Chase variant shipped at random*

Comes in box with scenic background“

Donald measures 4 1/6” x 4 1/6” x 4 2/3”. The packaging measures 6 1/2” x 6 1/2” x 8 1/2.”

“Artist Joe Ledbetter has reimagined the hot tempered Donald Duck in his inimitable surrealistic style for this vinyl figure. Part of a series of six collectible figures featuring Mickey and his friends, J.Led’s colorful design comes with two accessories and is presented in a scenic box. Each box has a 1:4 chance of containing a chase variant. You will not know which color variant you have until you open the box.*

Collectible vinyl figure

Artist: Joe Ledbetter (J.Led)

Includes two accessories

Rare 1:4 chase variant shipped at random*

Comes in box with scenic background“

Daisy measures 3 3/4” x 3 3/4” x 5.” The packaging measures 6 1/2” x 6 1/2” x 8 1/2.”

“Artist Joe Ledbetter has reimagined Daisy Duck in his inimitable surrealistic style for this vinyl figure. Part of a series of six collectible figures featuring Mickey and his friends, J.Led’s colorful design comes with two accessories and is presented in a scenic box. Each box has a 1:4 chance of containing a chase variant. You will not know which color variant you have until you open the box.*

Collectible vinyl figure

Artist: Joe Ledbetter (J.Led)

Includes two accessories

Rare 1:4 Chase variant shipped at random*

Comes in box with scenic background“

Goofy measures 3” x 3” x 6.” The packaging measures 6 1/2” x 6 1/2” x 8 1/2.”

“Artist Joe Ledbetter has reimagined Goofy in his inimitable surrealistic style for this vinyl figure. Part of a series of six collectible figures featuring Mickey and his friends, J.Led’s colorful design comes with two accessories and is presented in a scenic box. Each box has a 1:4 chance of containing a chase variant. You will not know which color variant you have until you open the box.*

Collectible vinyl figure

Artist: Joe Ledbetter (J.Led)

Includes two accessories

Rare 1:4 Chase variant shipped at random*

Comes in box with scenic background“

Pluto measures 4 3/5” x 4 3/5” x 4 1/10.” The packaging measures 6 1/2” x 6 1/2” x 8 1/2.”

“Artist Joe Ledbetter has reimagined Pluto in his inimitable surrealistic style for this vinyl figure. Part of a series of six collectible figures featuring Mickey and his friends, J.Led’s colorful design comes with two accessories and is presented in a scenic box. Each box has a 1:4 chance of containing a chase variant. You will not know which color variant you have until you open the box.*

Collectible vinyl figure

Artist: Joe Ledbetter (J.Led)

Includes two accessories

Rare 1:4 Chase variant shipped at random*

Comes in box with scenic background”

These items are available now. What do you think?

Comment and let us know!