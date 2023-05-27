Michael Sasso Resigns From Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board







Just a few months after being appointed to the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Michael Sasso has resigned.

Sasso was one of five people appointed to the board that replaced the Reedy Creek Improvement District Board. His term was to end in February 2027, four years from now.

Spectrum News 13 anchor Greg Angel posted the news on Twitter:

NEW: We’ve confirmed Michael Sasso resigned this week from his board position with the Central Florida Oversight District. Sasso was one of five individuals the Governor appointed earlier this year to serve on the board overseeing Walt Disney World’s special taxing district. pic.twitter.com/AtsnZsbRo6 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 26, 2023

Currently, no reason has been given for his resignation, but Spectrum 13 News does note that Sasso’s wife, Meredith Sasso, has been appointed to the Florida Supreme Court earlier this week. She will be the third woman to be appointed.

It’s unclear if Sasso’s resignation is due to his wife’s appointment, but it if was, it’s the right choice. Being only the third woman to be appointed to the Florida Supreme Court is a big deal.

There’s also no word on who will replace Michael Sasso on the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board.

Even as he steps down, Sasso is still named in Disney’s lawsuit against DeSantis, the new board, and pretty much any other legislator who voted again the mouse.

Source: Spectrum 13 News