Michael Douglas Suggests Hank Pym was to Die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?







Michael Douglas didn't have much to do in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at least not until the whole deus ex machina ant army thing towards the end. It feels like his part was majorly scaled back. Could Hank Pym have been meant to die in the 2023 sequel?

The Spartacus spawn spoke with Entertainment Weekly this week and expanded on Pym’s fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the character is alive and well within the main timeline and in the What If…? Universe, Douglas says he wanted the original Ant-Man to meet his end in Quantumania:

“I said I’d like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects. There’s got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects. But, that was on the last one. Now, I don’t think I’m going to show up.“

OK, Hank Pym is still kicking. What’s next? Douglas said he would be back if a follow-up solo Ant-Man film is made, but it comes with a demand. The Wall Street actor will reprise the role “as long as I could die.”

If Hank leaves, a fourth Ant-Man film will be without a strong male lead, considering the MCU’s writers unnecessarily backhanded Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang while favoring Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

It’s no secret that the second Ant-Man sequel was a major failure for the MCU. However, it didn’t perform as poorly as The Marvels. On a technical level, however, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania felt unfinished … especially when it came to M.O.D.O.K.

Are there enough fans left to make a fourth outing for Wasp, Ant-Man, and Cassie to break even at the box office? Let us know your thoughts below!

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]