Michael B. Jordan out, Taron Egerton in as Live-Action Hercules?







Could Michael B. Jordan be out as the hero of Olympus? Could a Kingsman alumni be scooping up the role instead?

In a recent discussion on Disney rumors, The DisInsider‘s Skyler Shuler and Boardwalk Times‘ Zach Perilstein had some exciting news regarding the casting of upcoming movies. We’ve known for sometime that both actors were being eyed by Disney for the lead, but something may have recently changed.

When asked about the “top choices” for the role of the Greek hero and son of Zeus, Shuler had the following to say:

“Last I heard, Egerton was high on Disney’s “wishlist” as is Austin Butler, Jordan’s was not mentioned to me in my recent discussion with a source.“

That’s not much to go on. I’m not saying the “insider” info isn’t solid, but the longer Disney waits to pull the trigger, the more scheduling conflicts the company will encounter with either of these gentlemen.

Egerton certainly has the charisma and physique to play the role, but Butler has the look and singing chops to perform in a Disney musical. The Elvis star would have to seriously bulk up, though.

Who do you think would make the better Hercules? Let us know below!

In other news, there have been many rumors about the casting of Meg. Some say Ariana Grande, while others (The Express Tribune) point to singer/songwriter Dua Lipa. I’ve not seen Lipa act, so I’ve got no clue if she can pull off Megara’s sass. However, I’m quite sure Grande could.

Recently, we’ve seen Grande as Glinda in the upcoming theatrical version of Wicked. Aside from the weird pale makeup they’ve given her, she does have a pretty good screen presence. We also know she can sing, so that’s also a win.

[Source: Boardwalk Times]

[Source: The DisInsider]

[Source: The Express Tribune]