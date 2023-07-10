Menu Items Revealed for Disney California Adventure San Fransokyo Square







Disneyland is getting ready to open up its new San Fransokyo Square based on “Big Hero 6.” The areas is replacing the Pacific Warf section of Disney California Adventure. With the new look comes new food starting with the Lucky Fortune Cookery on July 19th.

Lucky Fortune Cookery (Available starting July 19; mobile order available)

Food Items

Karaage-inspired Crispy Chicken Sandwich with slaw, and Togarashi mayonnaise on a potato bun served with garlic chips (New)

Beef Birria Ramen with consomé, served with house-made birria, soft boiled egg, Monterey Jack, cilantro, roasted corn, onions, and radish (New)

Yaki Udon with mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted red peppers, bok choy, and dark soy and hoisin sauces (New) (Plant-based)

Yaki Udon with Karaage-inspired Chicken with mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted red peppers, bok choy, and dark soy and hoisin sauces (New)

Baymax Macaron filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and buttercream (New)

Pork Wonton Nachos: Hoisin-glazed pork, cheese sauce, spicy aïoli, pickled cabbage, jalapeños, and toasted sesame seeds

Teriyaki Chicken with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice

Beef Bulgogi Burrito with seasoned rice, cabbage slaw, and garlic chips

Pot Stickers: Crispy vegetable and chicken pot stickers

Kids Meals

Teriyaki Chicken with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice

Chicken and Rice with vegetables and steamed rice (Disney Check Meal)

Yaki Udon with mushrooms, sugar snap peas, bok choy, dark soy sauce, and hoisin sauce (New) (Plant-based)

Specialty Beverages

Lychee Tea: Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea and premium lychee syrup with lychee coconut jelly (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Thai Tea with sea salt cream and brown sugar boba (Non-alcoholic)

Hot Green Tea (Non-alcoholic)

Bottle Logic Hanamachi: Japanese Rice Lager

Strawberry Lychee Cocktail: Vodka, lychee liqueur, premium strawberry syrup, and fresh lemon juice with sliced strawberry garnish (New)

Also opening in July is Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (Available starting July 26; mobile order available)

Food Items

San Fransokyo-style Street Corn with Togarashi mayonnaise, queso fresco, furikake, and bonito flakes served with wheat chicharrones (New)

QuesaBirria Street-style Tacos: Braised beef and cheese tacos with tomatillo salsa and consomé

Carne Asada Street-style Tacos: Citrus-marinated grilled steak tacos with crushed avocados and fuego salsa

Al Pastor Street-style Tacos: Pineapple-achiote marinated pork tacos with crushed avocados and jalapeño-garlic salsa

Pollo Asado Street-style Tacos: Achiote-marinated grilled chicken tacos with crushed avocados and fuego salsa

Tacos Dorados de Papa: Crispy potato tacos topped with cabbage slaw, crema, and tomatillo salsa (Plant-based)

Frijoles Charros: Chorizo and bacon stewed pinto beans

Lime-Cilantro Rice

Kids Meals

Carne Asada Taco

Pollo Asado Taco

Specialty Beverages

Horchata Agua Fresca: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage (Non-alcoholic)

Melon Cocktail: Tequila, melon liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and orgeat topped with a cherry (New)

Lime Margarita

Bootlegger’s Cocina Cuca-Mango: Mango-flavored Hazy IPA

Modelo Especial

Citrus Michelada with Bootlegger’s IPA

Citrus Michelada with Modelo Especial

Rita’s Turbine Blenders will open on July 26 (mobile order available)

Specialty Beverages

Turbine Twirler with choice of frozen wild cherry, frozen lemon-lime, frozen strawberry, or frozen blue raspberry slushy topped with peach gummy ring (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Rita’s Lemon-Lime Margarita with strawberry cream-covered cocoa biscuit stick (New)

Rita’s Grand Lemon-Lime Margarita with a splash of liqueur and strawberry cream-covered cocoa biscuit stick (New)

Rita’s Strawberry Margarita with strawberry cream-covered cocoa biscuit stick (New)

Rita’s Grand Strawberry Margarita with a splash of liqueur and strawberry cream-covered cocoa biscuit stick (New)

More dining options will open through mid-August at places like Aunt Cass Café and Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería.

Coming Soon! Aunt Cass Café (Mobile order available)

Food Items

Curry Beef: Beef, carrots, potatoes, and onions cooked in classic curry topped with rice, pickled ginger, and green onions served in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl (New)

San Fransokyo Clam Chowder: Creamy clam chowder with bacon, potatoes, and a hint of white miso served in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl (New)

Mac & Cheese

Soba Noodle Salad with tofu, cabbage, edamame, carrots, roasted corn, scallions, and cilantro topped with crispy shallots and sesame ginger dressing (New) (Plant-based)

Chilled Shrimp Soba Noodle Salad with tofu, cabbage, edamame, carrots, roasted corn, scallions, and cilantro topped with crispy shallots and sesame ginger dressing

Japanese-style Fluffy Cheesecake (New)

Shrimp Katsu Sandwich: Panko-breaded shrimp patty on a potato bun with cabbage slaw, spicy mayo, and katsu sauce served with garlic chips (New)

Turkey Pesto Club: Roasted turkey breast, pesto aїoli, havarti, bacon, arugula and tomato on herb focaccia served with potato chips

Steamed Rice (New)

Boudin Sourdough Loaf, Round or Baguette (Plant-based)

Kids Meals

Turkey Sandwich (Disney Check Meal)

Mac & Cheese

Specialty Beverages

Honey Lemon-Ade: Minute Maid Lemonade Zero Sugar and yuzu purée with passion fruit and strawberry popping spheres (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Specialty Caramel Cream Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee Caramel Mudslide Cold Brew topped with house-made sea salt caramel whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Peach Soju Citrus Cocktail: Citrus beverage with peach-flavored soju (New)

Firestone Walker Brewing Company, 805

Coming Soon! Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería (Mobile order available)

Food Item

Garlic Pinwheel Chips Mix (New)

Specialty Beverages

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Endless Summer Hard Seltzer: Mandarin Orange & Dragon Fruit (New)

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Moment of Zen: Japanese Rice Lager (New)

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Follow the Sun Blonde Ale

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Windansea Wheat Ale

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Red Trolley Ale

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Boat Shoes Hazy IPA

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Aurora Hoppyalis IPA

What do you think? Comment and let us know!