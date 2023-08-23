Menu Items Coming to Tiana’s Palace in Disneyland







Tiana is getting a new attraction and a restaurant. Tiana’s Palace in Disneyland Park will be opening on September 7. We now have a look at the menu thanks to the Disney Parks Blog.

When one thinks of New Orleans cuisine, Gumbo is usually one of the first dishes that come to mind.

Tiana’s Palace will offer a couple of different gumbo options including:

7 Greens Gumbo featuring white beans, okra, yams, sweet potatoes, and heirloom rice.

House Gumbo, which combines braised chicken, andouille sausage, and heirloom rice.

The restaurant will also offer a Cajun Spice Half Chicken that features chicken brushed with a house-made chicory BBQ sauce and served with baked macaroni and cheese & coleslaw.

If you are more of a sandwich person, then you will find options that you might enjoy!

Muffuletta Sandwich – mortadella, salami, rosemary ham, cheddar, provolone and house-made olive relish on toasted New Orleans sesame seed bread. This is served with red beans and rice and house-made pickles.

Beef Po-boy Sandwich– slow-cooked beef coated with gravy and fully dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise atop toasted New Orleans French bread. This is served with red beans and rice and house-made pickles.

Gulf Shrimp and Grits -Grilled shrimp tossed in Creole sauce, served with cheesy grits.

Classic New Orleans-inspired sides will also be available including:

Buttermilk Cornbread

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Red Beans & Heirloom Rice

Coleslaw, Cheesy Grits

Heirloom Rice.

Kids Meals

These meals are served with a Cuties Mandarin Orange and applesauce with choice of DASANI Water or small low-fat milk.

Roasted Chicken Drumstick – served with a sweet BBQ sauce and heirloom rice.

– served with a sweet BBQ sauce and heirloom rice. Toasted Ham & Cheese Sandwich – topped with ham and provolone.

Dessert Options

House-filled Beignet -beignet with lemon icebox pie filling topped with lemon glaze.

Special Coffee offering:

Joffrey’s Coffee Chicory Cold Brew topped with sweet cream

Guests can also purchase the Ray Firefly Glow Cube* with this beverage.

For yet a another souvenir you can buy the Lily Pad and Lotus Cup Ceramic Set that comes with a House-filled Beignet .

What do you think of the new offerings coming to Disneyland’s Tiana’s Palace restaurant?

Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog