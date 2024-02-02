Megamind Sequel Gets New Trailer And Fans Aren’t Happy







The DreamWorks 2010 cult super hero film Megamind is finally getting a follow-up all these years later with not only a new film, but also a new animated series.

Ollo Mega-fans, I’m BACK! Rejoice and stream my new film Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate AND my all-new series ⚡ ️Megamind Rules! ⚡ Both streaming Mar 1 on @Peacock! pic.twitter.com/c4YKVD8wHn — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) February 1, 2024

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate sees Megamind battle some old villain friends of his who aren’t aware that he is now good. He is also seen taking on a protégé as his sidekick. The film sets up the new series Megamind Rules. Both will be released exclusively on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock on March 1st.



However, despite DreamWorks finally giving fans new Megamind content multiple problems are apparent within the first few seconds. Firstly, the animation is very low budget when compared to their other films. It is clearly a longer episode of the tv series packaged as a film with animation on par with their Nickelodeon shows. And secondly, the voice cast is completely different. No Will Ferrel, Tina Fey or David Cross in sight.



Since the announcement, fans have expressed their disappointment online over the trailer. Some fans are unhappy that they aren’t getting a theatrical sequel, with others complaining about the animation and voice quality.





The quality took a leap off a cliff pic.twitter.com/CECN3PZ5nh — SIKORA (@iamsikora) February 1, 2024

not my mega mind — reece (@WannaBeReece) February 1, 2024

It's so cool how Megamind ended and they never made anymore Megamind stuff after this 😌 pic.twitter.com/vgua9v2gMH — Edge 🏳️‍⚧️ (@YourHostEdge) February 1, 2024

Looks like my hopes were too high on this. pic.twitter.com/S50cZQ8WYe — Sqweezr10-27 (@Sqweezr1027) February 1, 2024

It’s giving mid vibes though pic.twitter.com/yPQCDYW33F — Chombe (@Chombe1080) February 1, 2024

They turned my goat into a dentist office show 💔 pic.twitter.com/IFGrYQNegs — WeDoALittleTrolling (@epictrollmoment) February 1, 2024

We wanted a sequel to the movie not this abomination. pic.twitter.com/eoJ7PQzUMJ — Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) February 1, 2024

So they gave him a group of villain friends… When one of the main details of his character is that he had none other than fish his entire life. He didn’t even know how to say hello until Roxanne called him and fish told him how its pronounced 💀 — ♡ Emilia ♡ 18+! (@EmiRentheFairy) February 1, 2024

My childhood just got shattered into a million pieces pic.twitter.com/D6wmJoKA70 — Your Typical Local Man (@LocalBateman) February 1, 2024

It definitely shows that a decent amount of the fanbase has little to no interest in this follow-up. The lack of the original actors and the subsequent addition of a group of villains who had zero mention in the first film seems rather lazy.



The film resonated with multiple people due to the story and characters not only being funny but also clever in the nature versus nurture storyline. You don’t have to live a life that you feel was chosen for you. You shape your own future.



But what do you think? Are you willing to give this new movie and show a shot? Or is it best to skip this one?