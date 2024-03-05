Megamind Sequel Gets Destroyed By Critics And Fans Alike







The 2010 DreamWorks animated film Megamind, despite being a modest success when it was released in 2010 it has since become a cult classic online, with multiple quotes and memes flooding the internet. For over a decade people have been asking for some kind of a sequel. And now, after 14 long years, we finally get to revisit Metro City, and people are not having it.



Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate sees Megamind battle a group of villains called The Doom Syndicate (who originated from the original Megamind video game). In it, he, along with Roxane, Minion, and a new sidekick try to save the city from a new evil.



When the first trailer for the new “film” Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate premiered, fans immediately began expressing their disappointment. The “film” was nothing more than an extended pilot for the new Peacock animated series Megamind Rules! which has animation and vocal performances on par with DreamWorks’ old Nickelodeon shows.



Now, following the premiere of the film and the show on Peacock, both critics and fans have savagely ripped it apart. Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate currently sits and a devastating 0% from critics (granted, it was only five critics) while having an 8% audience score with over 500 user reviews.







One review from Nell Minow of RogerEbert.com stated: “It is intermittently funny and briefly heartwarming, as though they ran the original through the washing machine a few times and then faxed it.“



The overwhelmingly negative reception can most likely be attributed to hardcore fans wanting a true theatrical sequel instead of what is effectively a glorified direct-to-video follow-up. The disregard for continuity and synergy with the first film shows that a completely different creative team was behind this film/show, not to mention the lack of Will Ferrel, who is credited for giving Megamind such an expressive personality.



It is unknown how the negative reception will affect the franchise’s future or if it will convince DreamWorks to make a new theatrical film instead.