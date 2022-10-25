Media Gets Marvel And DC Fans To Argue Over Superman And Ant-Man

The other day we saw two major videos release, each from the two top super hero franchises. The first was from Marvel, and their video was the first trailer for the upcoming third Ant-Man film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qiantumania. The second video was from DC, and theirs was the official announcement of Henry Cavill’s return as Superman to the DCEU.



The trailer for Ant-Man 3 showed us a trip into the the Quantum Realm aka The Microverse. We see out heroes all stuck in a world smaller than humanly possible and they need to find a way out while also dealing with Kang the Conquerer (The MCU’s newest ‘Big Bad’).

However the video announcing Henry Cavill’s return was a simple video from the actor’s instagram. A short and sweet video talking about how he wanted to wait until after the weekend to make the announcement and that what we saw in Black Adam was only a taste of what’s to come.

One thing is for certain, that both Marvel and DC have plenty of projects ahead and many fans are excited for it.



But shortly after both videos were posted a story was being shared around with the headline “Did Henry Cavill’s Superman Return Just Crush Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 Trailer?“.



The story highlighted a few tweets and comments from individuals saying they were more excited over Superman than Ant-Man 3 and set a whole narrative.



Obviously this was a piece meant to cause a bit of unrest within both fanbases, and now it appears to have worked as both Marvel and DC fans seem to be arguing online.

Henry Cavill confirming he’a returning as Superman >>> Ant-Man 3 Trailer — Nook 🪐🍃 (@Nookdag0d) October 25, 2022

The Ant-Man trailer really got overshadowed by Henry and Superman 😭😭😭😭😭 — Lorena Eilhart🦉 (aloto era⚾️🍑) (@llorebuffay) October 24, 2022

53 seconds of Henry Cavill back as Superman>>>>>>>>>>>>>>the whole Ant-Man trailer — Neeson Naidoo (@neesmeister) October 24, 2022

Ant-Man is quietly a billion dollar franchise, btw. Quantummania could easily make $900M+ worldwide.



And, Cavill is Superman again (which, cool) but no one cares, sadly.



Ant-Man is a bigger deal that Supes.



Crazy. — MacReady stays Ready (@Film_Wanderer) October 24, 2022

There are so many tweets of people arguing over this subject they cannot fit into this one article.



Meanwhile on the side we have people in the middle who are excited for both and don’t want to play favorites, as well as criticize the pointless arguing.

Great day for comic fans. Ant-Man trailer and this!!!



Henry Cavill announces return to Superman role https://t.co/mDU7OfxA5q — Jon Rettinger (@Jon4Lakers) October 24, 2022

Ant-man and the wasp quantumania teaser dropped today, Henry cavill officially announcing he’s back as Superman. Can today possibly get any better or what! pic.twitter.com/hSvtRJHmn8 — JET Targaryen | Team Black | (@PeaceKn1ght) October 24, 2022

Ant-Man and Superman realizing that now they’re being compared to each other: pic.twitter.com/DOc6iLGj6A — TASK and the Exaggerated Swagger of a Black Teen (@UpToTASK) October 24, 2022

MCU fans and DC fans arguing over Ant-Man and Superman rn



Meanwhile,

me and the homies on the tl: pic.twitter.com/CZcfnMpxpK — Nathan Summers (@CableSoldierX) October 24, 2022

It goes to show you that there are people who always try to stir something up to get people to argue. Thankfully many see past this attempt to pit fanbases against one another and try to enjoy both announcements. I am sure both Henry Cavill and Paul Rudd would prefer unity over division.



Source: comicbook.com