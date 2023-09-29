Mealworms and Crickets Ice Cream at Salt and Straw Disney Springs







With the spooky season in full force, Salt and Straw Disney Springs presents guests with a sweet treat containing mealworms and crickets.

Every month (or so), Salt and Straw Disney Springs unleashes five new limited-time ice cream options. With the Halloween season coming up, Salt and Straw Disney Springs presents guests with some expected candy and pumpkin flavors. However, this place also has brought back a creepy version of ice cream.

Scoops & Skulls Series at Salt and Straw Disney Springs

The Scoops & Skulls series of ice cream available now at Salt and Straw until near Halloween consists of five options. They are:

The Great Candycopia

Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread

Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters

Chocolate Champurrado w/ Sesame Toffee

Blackberry & Masa Tamale Sherbet (vegan option).

Salt and Straw states that these sweet new creations are in honor of Dia de los Muertos. For some ice cream lovers, this month’s options have something a bit creepy in honor of the Day of the Dead.

The creepiest option for most will be Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters ice cream. This consists of sweet green matcha ice cream combined with Don Bugito’s munchy, crunchy chocolate crickets and toffee-brittle mealworms. Salt and Straw states that this makes for a superfood delight.

We should not be surprised by this ice cream creepy concoction. Salt and Straw Disney Springs has used bugs before in their out-of-the-ordinary ice cream. In fact, they used chicken and potato salad during another limited-time series.

For once, we express gladness to be working outside the Orlando area for a change. That means we can avoid having to try this ice cream. If we were at Disney Springs right now, we would probably order one of the limited-time ice creams designed in collaboration with Paola Briseño-González, Chocolate Champurrado w/ Sesame Toffee and Blackberry & Masa Tamale Sherbet.

However, if you find yourself brave enough to try Don Bugito’s Creep Crawly Critters, let us know how that works out for you. The comment section below looks forward to hearing your thoughts after a few bites of this bug-infested ice cream. As always, eat like you mean it!