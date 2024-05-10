MCU’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ Adds John Malkovich to the Cast







The Fantastic Four is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe films in years. With so many iconic heroes and villains in the roster to choose from, there’s so much potential. Now we know John Malkovich will be joining the cast.

Per Deadline, Malkovich has officially joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming movie about the superpowered team. The Oscar-nominated actor gives us some hope that the much-anticipated MCU flick won’t be another dud.

So, what role will Malkovich play? We know it’s not Galactus. If we’re going strictly by looks, the versatile actor could easily bring the creepy Puppet Master to life.

We know The Fantastic Four will probably stay true to Marvel’s classic version of the family. So, bringing in a villain as whacky as a guy who can control others via puppets isn’t a stretch.

The other option is the iconic Victor Von Doom. It’s hard not to believe that he won’t be in the flick, but that also brings up an issue of overstuffing the cast.

Watching Malkovich as Doctor Doom faces off against Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards could also be excellent. The hitch here is that we already know that Galactus and the Silver Surfer are going to be in The Fantastic Four. Would it be a good idea to have two or three major bad guys in the story?

Since we don’t know how prominent Malkovich’s role is, there’s also a chance he could be a cameo character, perhaps as Mole Man. This is going to drive me nuts not knowing! I haven’t been this excited about a new addition to the MCU in such a long time!

