MCU Loki, Thor Love and Thunder, Werewolf By Night Vinyl Records!







With the fourth phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in the bag, it’s time we look back at what the past few years gave us. OK, it wasn’t great, but there are a few gems here and there … mainly when it comes to MCU music and collectibles.

From the theatre to Disney+, Mondo has something on offer regardless of which fragmented part of the MCU you’re a fan of. Pre-orders are now open for the following L.P.s:

Each MCU soundtrack is pressed on unique pieces of vinyl, with Werewolf By Night and Thor: Love and Thunder’s being the best of the lot, appearance-wise. The cover art for most of these OSTs is also very display worth. Although, the Thor cover looks more like fan art rather than something official.

Shang-Chi’s OST is available now, while the others will ship out between April and June of this year.

Here’s the tracklist for Loki’s three L.P.s:

Disc One – Side A

1. TVA 2:28

2. New York, 2012 1:30

3. Gobi, 2012 3:00

4. TVA First View 1:06

5. Loki Green Theme 2:24

6. Loki Processing 2:16

7. Aix-En-Provence, 1549 2:34

8. Miss Minutes 2:00

9. Mischievous Scamp 1:28

Disc One – Side B

1. Dangerous Variant 1:37

2. Frigga 2:21

3. TVA Inner Workings 1:48

4. DB Cooper 1:35

5. Oshkosh, 1985 1:53

6. Catch Up 1:37

7. Jet Ski 2:11

8. Glorious Purpose 2:34

9. The Archives 2:08

10. Salina, 1858 1:39

Disc Two – Side A

1. Roxxcart, 2050 2:06

2. I Miss Randy 1:52

3. Reset Charges 2:27

4. TVA Title Card 1:38

5. Very Full 1:25

6. Lamentis-1, 2077 1:54

7. Headless 2:17

8. Temptation 2:12

9. Pep Talk 4:04

Disc Two – Side B

1. Wild 4:05

2. Time Loop 2:13

3. Lokius 3:00

4. Alligator Bite 3:11

5. God Of Outcasts 2:53

6. Reunion 2:37

7. Secret Hide Out 1:51

Disc Three – Side A

1. Goodbyes 3:26

2. Living Storm 2:18

3. Classic Builds 2:41

4. Time 2:45

5. Pruned 2:44

6. Ravonna’s Mission 2:07

7. B15’s Memories 1:24

8. Ohio, 2018 2:55

Disc Three – Side B

1. Fibbed 4:12

2. Stop 3:17

3. Be 4:58

4. Back in the TVA 2:12

5. He Who Remains 2:55

Thor: Love and Thunder’s tracklist:

Side A

Mama’s Got a Brand New Hammer Just Desert Indigarr with the Diva The Not Ready for New Asgard Players See Jane Thor Distressed Out

Side B

Gorr Aminals A Gorr Phobia The Ax Games Thorring to New Heights Show Intel We’re Not Emos We’re Gods The Zeus Fanfares I Was in the Pool! Saving Face

Side C

Utter Lunarcy Think on Your Defeat Bedside Hammer Temple-itis Surely, Temple The Power of Thor Propels You Foster? I Barely Know Her! Jane Stop This Crazy Thing

Side D

One Wish to Rule Them All All’s Fair in Love and Thor Bawl and Jane The Kids Are Alright The Ballad of Love and Thunder

Werewolf By Night’s tracklist:

Side One

A Marvel Special Presentation Werewolf By Night: Mane Title Ulysse’s Rant There Is No Peace Without Tuba Scot Free Big Shoes To Fill A Farewell to Arm Tales from the Crypt Two Lefts Make a Right

Side Two

Elsa’s Ted Talk All The World’s A Cage Beach Blanket Betrayal World’s Worst Makeover Where’s Wolf I don’t Know Jack Mane on Ends End Shredits (Dub Version)

Looking for more vinyl record soundtracks? Check out the previously released E.T. L.P.!

[Source: Mondo]